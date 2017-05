Bus overturns in Turkey, one dead

2017-05-08 11:07 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

A bus overturned in Turkey’s Corum province, leaving 38 injured and 1 killed, the Turkish media reported May 8.

The injured were hospitalized.

The reason of the accident has not been reported.

---

