Official: Azerbaijani customs legislation simplified enough

2017-05-08 12:23 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Azerbaijani customs legislation has been simplified enough, Aydin Aliyev, chairman of the country’s State Customs Committee, told reporters in Baku May 8.

Aliyev was commenting on the proposals of Turkish entrepreneurs who consider it necessary to simplify customs procedures on the Azerbaijani-Turkish border.

He added that the Azerbaijani customs bodies have been equipped with the necessary equipment. He went on to add that Azerbaijani customs bodies achieved success in combating drug trafficking in 2016.

He added that Azerbaijan has already done a great job on fighting drug trafficking in 2017.

"We must not forget that the functions of the customs bodies have been expanded beginning from ensuring economic security to general security," he said. “In this regard, we know how to carry out customs control."