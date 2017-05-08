Moroccan team wins 1st football match of Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The first football match of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games took place May 8 between the national teams of Saudi Arabia and Morocco at Baku’s AZAL Arena.

Morocco won the Group A match 1-0, with Chouaib El Maftoul’s goal in the 76th minute.

The next match in Group A will be between Azerbaijan and Cameroon national teams. The game will take place today at 18:30 (GMT +4) at the Bayil Arena in Baku.