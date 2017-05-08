Azerbaijan Central Bank to issue notes worth 25M manats

2017-05-08 14:51 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) has registered a prospectus of the Azerbaijani Central Bank’s short-term notes worth 25 million manats, FIMSA said May 8.

The message said 250,000 notes will be issued at a par value of 100 manats each, and their maturity period will be 28 days.

A short-term note is a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain notes.