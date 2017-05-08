Uzbekistan to strengthen civil rights protection

2017-05-08 16:13 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 8

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

The Uzbek presidential apparatus’ service for control and coordination of work with appeals of individuals and legal entities established in late 2016, has been transformed into the service for the protection of civil rights, control and coordination of work with appeals of individuals and legal entities of the country’s presidential apparatus, according to the decree of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The main task of the service is to ensure functioning of a qualitatively new and effective system of work with appeals of individuals and legal entities, aimed at full protection of their rights, freedoms and legitimate interests, said the decree.

The service will analyze how the Uzbek government agencies and the bodies of the economic management ensure the civil rights protection in the country.

The service will also develop proposals for improving law enforcement practices and the existing Uzbek legislation.

This improving is aimed at eliminating the causes and conditions of systemic violations revealed during the consideration of appeals, the decree said.