Iran to receive first ATR passenger aircraft in a week

2017-05-08 16:17 | www.trend.az | 0

Tehran, Iran, May 8

By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend:



Iran’s flag carrier Homa will import the first ATR passenger aircraft in one week, Homa CEO Farhad Parvaresh said.



According to Parvaresh, this will be the first of four ATR aircraft that Homa is going to receive from the manufacturer, Mehr news agency reported May 8.



He said that all four airplanes will be used for short, domestic flights.



Homa and the French-Italian ATR signed a document for the supply of over 20 airplanes in April.



Iran has added 28 aircraft to its aviation fleet over the last two years, an official with the country’s Civil Aviation Organization said on April 28.



Reza Jafarzadeh, a spokesman for Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, has said the number of available seats in the country’s aviation fleet has increased by 2,678 reaching 30,000 after new aircraft joined the aviation system.



In order to renew its aviation fleet, Iran requires 500 new aircraft in the next 10 years.



The country has already reached deals with Airbus and Boeing as well to purchase new aircraft.