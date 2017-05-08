Bakcell invites young people to join the Smart Start internship program

Bakcell, the first mobile operator and leading mobile Internet provider in Azerbaijan, is pleased to invite young people, students and graduates between 18-25 to join the Smart Start internship program. The main purpose of this two-month program designed for students and graduates is to educate young people who are just making first steps in their careers with a professional working environment in one of the biggest companies in Azerbaijan, and help them gain hands-on knowledge and develop job-readiness skills.

Candidates who successfully pass the selection process will get an opportunity to join a two-month internship program in sales and marketing department. In the course of the program and with the help of the mentors, selected among the company’s leading specialists, the interns will be able to acquire relevant knowledge and skills and learn about the company’s overall structure and working principles.

They will also take part in trainings on essential topics as career planning, business ethics, effective time management, effective communication, self-awareness, health safety and environment and others. Bakcell will provide the interns with a relevant monthly stipend to cover their daily food and transportation needs. Upon the completion of the internship program, all the participants will be evaluated and provided with certificates, confirming their participation in the project.

More detailed information about the Smart Start internship program is available at http://developtalent.bakcell.com/az. The deadline for applications is 15th of May 2017.

It should be noted, that since 2014 more than 5500 students and young people applied to join the Smart Start program and 85 candidates have participated in the program after successfully performance during the selection process. As much as 16 interns, who have demonstrated the best results during the internship, were later employed by Bakcell, while 19 of them became employees of other companies. The other 50 participants are continuing their education at local and foreign universities.

Being one of the largest employers in Azerbaijan, Bakcell offers equal opportunities to all of the employees and candidates. The company respects and relies on the principles of transparency during the selection and employment processes.