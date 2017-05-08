National Gymnastics Arena preparing for Baku 2017 (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, is preparing to host the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Preparations for the Games are in full swing at the National Gymnastics Arena. Gymnastics apparatuses have already been installed in the Arena’s competition hall.

The Athletes Village, located near the National Gymnastics Arena, is also preparing to receive first participants of the Games. On May 9, the Azerbaijani national gymnastics team will move to the village.

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12-22 in Baku. About 6,000 athletes from 57 countries will compete in the Games.