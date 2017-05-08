Iran saw hike in number of tourists over last year

2017-05-08

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 8



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



The number of tourists visiting the Islamic Republic increased by 33 percent over the last fiscal year (starting March 20) compared to the preceding year.



Ahmad Asghari-Qajari, an official with Iran chamber of commerce, has said that the number of tourists visiting the country over the last fiscal year has surpassed six million, IRNA news agency reported.



According to the official, the figure has hiked by two million and the country’s income from tourism has surpassed $8 million.



The latest statistics by Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) indicated that tourism sector revenues registered an increase by 11 percent over the last year.