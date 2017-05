Baku 2017: Algeria national football team defeats Turkey squad

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Algerian national football team defeated Turkish squad 2:1 in the first match of Group B as part of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.

The next match in the Group B will be held between the national football teams of Oman and Palestine at the Azal Arena in Baku at 16:30 (GMT +4).

