Sports Competitions dedicated to Great Leader’s memory finish at UNEC (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 8

Sports competitions held at UNEC on the eve of the 94th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s birthday finish. The main goal of the rivalries started since May is the promotion of healthy lifestyle among the youth.

UNEC students competed on badminton, volleyball, basketball, ping- pong, mini football, chess and checkers within the race held among the faculties.

Students of the Russian School of Economics distinguished within the competitions on badminton, mini football, ping- pong and chess and got the first place. But the students of the Faculty of Finance and Accounting distinguished within the rivalries on basketball and checkers. The School of Economics was the winner of volleyball competitions.

Winners were introduced cups, diplomas and medals.

