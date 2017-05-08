Ilham Aliyev attends memorial event for outstanding Azerbaijani scientist (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 8

Trend:

A memorial event for outstanding chemist, academician, ScD in chemistry, professor, merited scientist Rafiga Aliyeva has been held at the Heydar Mosque.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.

A verse from Koran was recited at the ceremony.

Rafiga Aliyeva published more than 450 scholarly articles, 25 textbooks and study handbooks, and authored 20 patens. She supervised more than 20 philosophy and science doctors. She spent her teaching career at Baku State University.

Rafiga Aliyeva was the only woman academician in the field of analytical chemistry in Azerbaijan.