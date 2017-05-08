Arzu Aliyeva: Tour d'Azerbaidjan creates festive atmosphere in country

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 8

"Tour d'Azerbaidjan creates a festive atmosphere in the country,” president of Baku Media Center, Arzu Aliyeva told Eurosport TV channel.

“We are very pleased and we will continue to hold the tournament,” Aliyeva said. “I think that the guests enjoy Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is a spectacular country and there are many must see places. We have beautiful nature.”

Highlighting the special attention to sport in Azerbaijan, Aliyeva said the country is organizing prestigious sporting events in order to increase interest in sports.

“For example, the first European Games, Formula 1, Grand Prix, the Islamic Solidarity Games, Baku marathon held last week,” Aliyeva added.