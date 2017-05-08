Baku in top 5 cities popular among Russians on Victory Day

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s capital Baku is one of the most popular cities among the Russian tourists for traveling on Victory Day (May 9), says the popular tourist portal TurStat.

Besides Baku, TurStat named Prague, Berlin, Budapest and Tallinn in top 5 cities popular among the Russian tourists.

Russian tourists visiting Baku will pay for hotel accommodation an average of $85 per day during May holidays, says TurStat.

According to TurStat, the Russian tourists are attracted by Azerbaijan’s hospitality, rich culture, shopping and warm weather.

Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sevastopol, Vladivostok, Volgograd, Murmansk, Novorossiysk, Tula, Pskov and Smolensk are in the top 10 cities of Russia popular among tourists during May holidays.

Solemn events will be held in the cities of Russia and the capitals of the CIS countries on Victory Day.