Coach: Rhythmic gymnastics included in Baku 2017 thanks to First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Inclusion of rhythmic gymnastics in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will give a big momentum to the development of this sport, Mariana Vasileva, head coach of the Azerbaijani national gymnastics team, told Trend May 8.

This year, rhythmic gymnastics competitions will be held for the first time as part of the Islamic Solidarity Games, according to her.

Vasileva noted that the inclusion of rhythmic gymnastics in the Islamic Solidarity Games was possible mainly thanks to the efforts of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva, who once again seeks to show that Muslim women on a par with men can participate in all sports and compete for medals.

She said Azerbaijan will be represented in all types of rhythmic gymnastics and Azerbaijani gymnasts will compete for five sets of medals in the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Vasileva said Azerbaijan will be represented by three gymnasts in the Games – Marina Durunda, Zhala Piriyeva and Zohra Aghamirova.

The head coach noted that this will be the first start for Marina Durunda after she suffered an injury.

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12-22 in Baku. About 6,000 athletes from 57 countries will compete in the Games.