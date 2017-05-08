Uzbekistan to build oil pipeline to Kazakh border

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 3

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Uzbekistan will build an oil pipeline to the border with Kazakhstan in order to supply imported oil to a new refinery, the construction of which began in April 2017 in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region, Uzbekneftegaz, the country’s national oil and gas holding company, told Trend May 3.

The 95-kilometer oil pipeline will be connected to the existing Omsk-Pavlodar-Shymkent oil pipeline for the supply of imported oil from Russia and Kazakhstan.

Currently, the technical parameters of the project are being developed.

It was previously reported that the agreement on import oil supplies was reached during the visits of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kazakhstan and Russia.

At the end of April 2017, Uzbekistan started construction of a new refinery in Zafarobod district of the country’s Jizzakh region.

The refinery has design capacity of processing of five million tons of oil per year, production of 3.7 million tons of motor fuel, over 700,000 tons of aviation fuel and 300,000 tons of associated oil products.

The cost of the project is $2.2 billion. It is scheduled to complete construction of the refinery in 2022.

The Jizzakh region is located in the central part of Uzbekistan and borders Kazakhstan in the north, and this will facilitate the construction of the oil pipeline.