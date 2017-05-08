First draw of 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku

2017-05-08 21:11 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

First round of Group B football matches at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games ended in Baku on May 8.

In the second match of Group B, the Palestinian national team faced the national team of Oman. Palestinian Oday Dabbagh scored a goal in the fifth minute of the match. Omani footballer Awlad Wadi equalized the score in the 48th minute. Later on, Dabbagh scored his team’s second goal in the 54th minute, but four minutes before the end of the match Wadi also scored the second goal for Oman and again equalized the score.

Earlier, Algeria defeated Turkey 2:1 in the first match of Group B.

After the first round Algeria leads in Group B, while Palestine and Oman share the 2nd and 3rd places. The last in Group B is the national team of Turkey.