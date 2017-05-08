Azerbaijan football team starts Islamic Solidarity Games with draw
Baku, Azerbaijan, May 8
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
The national football team of Azerbaijan has completed its first match at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.
The game between Azerbaijan and Cameroon ended in a 0:0 draw.
Thus, Azerbaijan and Cameroon with 1 point each share the 2nd and 3rd places in Group A.
Morocco is leading in Group A as it defeated Saudi Arabia. The Saudi team will face Azerbaijan’s national team in the next match.