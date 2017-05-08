Azerbaijani military orchestras to celebrate May 9 with performances in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 8

Military orchestras of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces will perform in Baku May 9 on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the victory over fascism, said the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The orchestras will perform at 17:00-19:00 (GMT +4) at the Baku Seaside Boulevard – near the Azadlig Square and Azneft Square, in the Heydar Aliyev Park in the Ahmadli Township, in the Zarifa Aliyeva Park, Park of Officers and at the Fountain Square.

On May 9, it is also planned to hold various events dedicated to the 72nd anniversary of the victory over fascism in Nakhchivan, Ganja, Shamkir, Sumgait, Barda, Beylagan, Lankaran and Gusar.