Iran test-fires high-speed torpedo Sunday

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 8

Three senior defense officials report that Iran test-fired a high-speed torpedo near the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, NBC News reports.

The Hoot torpedo is still in the testing phase, the officials report, but once it is fully operational it should be able to travel about 12,000 yards (approximately six nautical miles) at a speed of about 200 knots per hour (approximately 250 miles per hour).

None of the officials could say whether the test was successful or not.

NBC News said the USS George HW Bush strike group is in the Gulf right now but all three officials said the test did not pose a threat to US ships or assets in the region.

Two of the officials said that the Iranian military last tested this torpedo in February 2015.