Turkish justice minister talks with US counterpart

2017-05-09 06:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Turkey’s Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag on Monday met with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in D.C and reiterated Ankara's request for the extradition of accused Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) ringleader, Fetullah Gulen, Anadolu reported.

During the 45-minute meeting, Bozdag asked Sessions to submit in court the evidence Turkey has handed over to U.S. authorities in support of the extradition, and place Gulen under provisional arrest, according to Turkish Justice Ministry sources.

The sources described Monday’s meeting as being conducted in a positive environment ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the U.S. next week.

Erdogan will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on May 16.