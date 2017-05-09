Baku 2017: Handball competitions to start today
Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9
Trend:
Men’s and women's handball teams will hold group games within the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games today, on May 9.
The matches will be held starting from 09:00 (GMT +4 hours) till 21:50.
Schedule:
Group A. Men’s team. Saudi Arabia – Algeria
Group B. Men’s team. Morocco – Turkey
Group A. Women’s team. Turkey – Uzbekistan
Group A. Women’s team. Cameroon – Azerbaijan
Group A. Men’s team. Pakistan – Azerbaijan
Group B. Men’s team. Iraq – Jordan.
The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which will take place May 12, have started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 20 kinds of sports - 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.