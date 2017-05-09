Baku 2017: Handball competitions to start today

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

Men’s and women's handball teams will hold group games within the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games today, on May 9.

The matches will be held starting from 09:00 (GMT +4 hours) till 21:50.

Schedule:

Group A. Men’s team. Saudi Arabia – Algeria

Group B. Men’s team. Morocco – Turkey

Group A. Women’s team. Turkey – Uzbekistan

Group A. Women’s team. Cameroon – Azerbaijan

Group A. Men’s team. Pakistan – Azerbaijan

Group B. Men’s team. Iraq – Jordan.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which will take place May 12, have started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 20 kinds of sports - 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.