Italy envoy: Azerbaijan – place bringing together different cultures

2017-05-09 09:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

Relations between Azerbaijan and Italy have a long history, Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Giampaolo Cutillo told Trend.

He made the remarks on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Diplomatic, trade and cultural ties between Italy and Azerbaijan, which existed for centuries, were restored in 1992 after Azerbaijan gained independence," Cutillo noted, adding relations between the two countries rose to the level of strategic partnership.

Azerbaijan is a place that brings together different cultures, according to the envoy.

He added that since gaining independence, Azerbaijan has come a long way and the country has a clear vision of its future.