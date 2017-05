Ilham Aliyev takes part in ceremony on occasion of 72th anniversary of victory over fascism

2017-05-09 10:20 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has today taken part in a solemn ceremony on the occasion of the 72th anniversary of the victory over fascism.

Story still developing