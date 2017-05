Saudi Arabia handball team beats Algeria at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

Trend:

Handball competitions are taking place May 9 in Baku as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games. The national team of Saudi Arabia faced the Algerian national team in Group A.

Saudi Arabia defeated Algeria 26-13, held at the Sarhadchi Sports Olympic Center.