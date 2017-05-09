Azerbaijani gymnast names strongest rival at Baku 2017

2017-05-09 11:24 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Young Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Aghamirova hopes to perform well at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

“The Islamic Solidarity Games are very important to me. I will try to perform well, reach the finals and not to let down my team,” she told Trend.

Aghamirovanoted that she will perform with a hoop, ball, clubs and ribbons in the Games.

In late April, she first performed at the World Cup in Baku. The gymnast said after that competition she started to worry less while taking part in major sporting events. After the World Cup, she performed in competitions in Bulgaria, where she advanced to the finals in all exercises and took fourth place in a ribbon event.

The Azerbaijani gymnast further said she considers Uzbekistan’s team her strongest rival in rhythmic gymnastics at the Games.