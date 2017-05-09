Azerbaijan celebrating Victory Day (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

On May 9, Azerbaijan marks the day of victory over fascism.

During the war, Azerbaijanis showed courage and heroism not only on the frontline, but in the back front as well. A battalion of 87 jet fighters and 1,224 self-defense groups were created in the country in a very short period of time.

More than 600,000 Azerbaijani boys and girls were sent to the front between 1941 and 1945. Divisions from Azerbaijan have walked from Caucasus to Berlin.

About 130 Azerbaijanis earned the name of "Hero of the Soviet Union", 30 more deserved the "Order of Honor". Some 170,000 Azerbaijani soldiers and officers were awarded various USSR orders and medals.

Among the Azerbaijanis who contributed to the victory over fascism are such people as Hazi Aslanov (two-time Hero of the Soviet Union), Israfil Mammadov, Aslan Vezirov, Adil Guliyev, Ziya Bunyatov, Geray Asadov, Melik Maharramov and Mehdi Huseynzadeh, generals Mahmud Abilov, Akim Abbasov, Tarlan Aliyarbeyov and Hajibala Zeynalov and many others.

Aside from that, Baku oil has proven to be one of the main factors that contributed to the victory as well.