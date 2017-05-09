Death toll at mine explosion in Iran reaches 42

2017-05-09 12:54 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

The rescuers have found the bodies of seven more miners at the site of Zemestanyurt mine in Golestan Province in northern Iran.

The number of victims of the huge blast which occurred on May 3 has now reached 42, IRNA news agency reported.

Rescue operations are still going on to find the bodies of other miners.

According to media reports 35 miners went missing following the incident.

President Hassan Rouhani traveled to the Golestan Province May 7 to visit the site but angry miners and families of the victims of the incident harshly criticized the president and his administration over poor safety situation at the site.