Azerbaijani gymnasts train 8-9 hours a day, eye top spot at Baku 2017 (PHOTO)

2017-05-09

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnasts have good chances to become the first winners in rhythmic gymnastics at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, silver medalist of the 2014 Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships Zhala Piriyeva told Trend.

This year, the Islamic Solidarity Games will, for the first time, include the rhythmic gymnastics competitions as part of the entire sports program.

Piriyeva said she will participate in the Games with the same program she had in the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, held in Baku late April, adding that she hopes to perform even better.

At the World Cup, the gymnast finished 12th in the all-around with a total of 61.850 points.

Piriyeva noted that Azerbaijani gymnasts are training for 8-9 hours to get ready for the Games.

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12-22 in Baku. About 6,000 athletes from 57 countries will compete in the Games.