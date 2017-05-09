Durunda ready for Baku 2017 Games with new programs (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Leader of Azerbaijan’s rhythmic gymnastics team, silver medalist of the First European Games Marina Durunda has told Trend that she will perform four new programs during the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

The athlete also noted that due to a hand injury received a month and a half ago during the competitions in France, she hasn’t yet had a chance to present these programs on the international arena.

Durunda added that she tried to do everything possible to recover quickly, and will do her best during the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.

The gymnast noted that she is interested in participating in such large-scale competitions as the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Moreover, Durunda said that immediately after the Baku 2017 Games, the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will be held.

Therefore, according to the results of performances at the Islamic Solidarity Games, it will be possible, if necessary, to make adjustments to the program before the European Championships.

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12-22 in Baku. About 6,000 athletes from 57 countries will compete in the Games.

