Azerbaijani referee to judge Baku 2017 boxing matches

2017-05-09 14:14 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

Trend:

An Azerbaijani referee has been selected to judge boxing matches, to be held in Baku as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation told Trend.

One of the referees to judge men’s boxing matches on May 12-18 will be Mehman Mursalov, according to the federation.

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12-22 in Baku. About 6,000 athletes from 57 countries will compete in the Games.