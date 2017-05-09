Turkish president arrives in Kuwait for official visit

2017-05-09 14:36 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has paid an official visit to Kuwait, reads a message on the website of the Turkish presidential administration.

The head of state is accompanied by Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Economy Nihat Zeybekci, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak and Minister of Transportation, Maritime Affairs and Communications Ahmet Arslan.

The Turkish president is expected to hold a one-on-one and an expanded meeting with Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Erdogan will also take part in the groundbreaking ceremony for a new passenger terminal of the Kuwait International Airport, the tender for the construction of which won one of Turkey’s private companies.