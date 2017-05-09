Turkey hits PKK positions in northern Iraq

Turkish Air Force delivered air strikes on positions of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants in northern Iraqi regions of Metina, Zap, Avasin-Basyan and Gara, said the website of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces May 9.

The air strikes destroyed seven military shelters and three camps of the militants.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.