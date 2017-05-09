Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva awarded highest medal of Int’l Gymnastics Federation

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

Trend:

The meeting of Council of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) was held in Baku on May 6-7.

Members of the Council, which is the second governing body of FIG, are elected by the FIG Congress and the Council’s meetings are held once a year.

The meeting of FIG’s supreme governing bodies, held in Baku for the first time during the preparations for the 32nd Summer Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020, was attended by FIG President Morinari Watanabe and vice-presidents, Council members elected by the Congress, presidents of the continents’ gymnastics federations and FIG’s technical committees and other officials.

Addressing the event, Watanabe spoke about the work done by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), promotion and development of gymnastics, construction and supply of gymnastics arenas in line with the most modern international standards, care and conditions for athletes and coaches, and praised the activities of the federation in terms of high-level organization of competitions.

FIG President Morinari Watanabe also noted that AGF President and First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has been noted by the FIG’s highest award for her contribution to the development of gymnastics.