Azerbaijan’s artistic gymnasts ready to compete for medals at Baku 2017 (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s artistic gymnasts are ready to compete for medals at the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, coaches of the Azerbaijani female artistic gymnastics team Nina Pravdina and Gennady Khorpyakov told Trend May 9.

“We are counting on a good result,” said Head Coach Nina Pravdina.

She noted that this year the main competitions for the team are the European Championships, the Islamic Solidarity Games and the World Championship, to be held in the autumn 2017.

Pravdina said that at the European Championships, the results of the Azerbaijani gymnasts, unfortunately, were not good due to injuries; however, the team is working hard now to perform better during the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Moreover, good results at the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games are especially important, because it is held in Baku, added the head coach.

Pravdina noted that besides the female artistic gymnastics team of Azerbaijan, athletes of Turkey, Indonesia and Uzbekistan will also participate at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku. Only one athlete – Olympic champion Oksana Chusovitina will represent Uzbekistan.

According to her, Turkey has an enough strong team, and it can seriously compete with the Azerbaijani gymnasts.

Gennady Khorpyakov, for his part, said that Azerbaijan’s artistic gymnasts are ready and will compete for medals.

