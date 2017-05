Iran leader’s brother endorses Rouhani in presidentials

Tehran, Iran, May 9

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Seyyed Hadi Khamenei, brother of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has voiced support for Hassan Rouhani as candidate in the May 19 presidential election.

“I would like to ask all to vote for Mr. Rouhani for the country to thrive and have peace and for Iranians to be proud,” Hadi Khamenei said in an announcement, ISNA news agency reported May 9.