Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation open to future in all disciplines

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is open to the future in all disciplines, former president of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Bruno Grandi told reporters after the annual meeting of the FIG Council in Baku.

“In 2003, I suggested holding the World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, and the Azerbaijani government accepted my proposal. I then came to Baku to advise the organizing committee. The World Cup was fantastic. You have a wonderful Gymnastics Federation. This is not a compliment, this is reality. It works very effectively, and is open to the future in all disciplines,” noted Grandi.

He also expressed his attitude towards the nomination of the AGF Secretary General Farid Gaibov to the post of president of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG).

Farid Gaibov is a good candidate, said former FIG president, adding that they worked with Gaibov for a long time, and that he has great potential and all chances to win.

Speaking about the results of the FIG Council’s annual meeting, Grandi noted that the meeting has given positive results.

The former FIG president added that they appreciated all the proposals voiced during the meeting and adopted an optimal plan, especially on the new system of qualifications for the Olympic Games.

“Now we have become universal. That is, earlier in the Olympics the best athletes from each of the five continents had to participate in each discipline, and it is impossible in rhythmic gymnastics, because here Europe outweighs for number of strong gymnasts. Now every continent will have the best team and the best gymnast at the Olympics,” explained Grandi.

