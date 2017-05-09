Turkmen leader congratulates French President-elect Macron

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 9

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has sent a congratulatory letter to Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of his election as the President of France, the Turkmen government said in a message May 9.

The Turkmen leader expressed to Emmanuel Macron his best wishes of good health, happiness, as well as success in the highest state position for the sake of further progress and prosperity of the friendly country, according to the message.

French companies in Turkmenistan are represented in such areas as construction, transportation, tourism and energy.

The two countries are also interested in implementing the project of transporting Turkmen gas to Europe. The option of laying a gas pipeline through the Caspian Sea and Azerbaijan and its connection to transnational projects in the European direction is also being viewed.