Tehran fully aware of Turkey decision to construct border wall

2017-05-09 17:41 | www.trend.az | 0

Tehran, Iran, May 9

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Tehran has been generally informed of Turkey’s decision to construct wall across its border with Iran, an official with the Iranian Foreign Ministry said, the IRIB news agency reported May 9. “Apparently, Turkish officials intend to apply new measures to tighten border security,” the unnamed source was quoted as having said.

On Tuesday, the Turkish Hurriyet Daily News, quoting a senior official, reported that Ankara is considering plans to build a wall along the Turkish-Iranian border as part of measures against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The PKK, which first took up arms more than three decades ago, is considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union.