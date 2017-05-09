Azerbaijan’s female artistic gymnastics team ready to show good results at Baku 2017 (PHOTO)

2017-05-09 17:56 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s female artistic gymnastics team is ready to show good results at the Islamic Solidarity Games, representatives of the national team Marina Nekrasova, Ekaterina Tishkova and Yulia Inshina said in an interview with Trend on May 9.

“We are preparing. We hope to show the best result,” said the bronze medalist of the World Cup Marina Nekrasova.

She noted that the Islamic Solidarity Games is a very important sporting start for the team.

Answering the question who will be the main rivals of Azerbaijani gymnasts in the fight for medals, the athlete noted that one shouldn’t underestimate any opponent. However, Nekrasova sees the athletes of Uzbekistan and Turkey as their strongest rivals.

Ekaterina Tishkova, for her part, also noted that the Azerbaijani gymnasts are counting on good performances.

All the athletes who will take part in these competitions are worthy and strong, and there will be a serious fight for the medals, according to her.

Yulia Inshina, for her part, noted that currently, the Islamic Solidarity Games are the most important start in this cycle, not counting the World Cup, which will be held in the autumn 2017.

According to her, all the rivals are strong enough, but the Azerbaijani team is ready to make every effort to become the leader of the competitions.

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12-22 in Baku. About 6,000 athletes from 57 countries will compete in the Games.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @E_Kosolapova