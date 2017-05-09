US-led coalition strikes destroy 4 Daesh oil tankers near Deir Ez-Zor

The US-led coalition carried out 27 airstrikes against Daesh terrorist group in Iraq and Syria on Monday, including four strikes near the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release, Sputnik reported.

Additional airstrikes in Syria engaged Daesh tactical units and destroyed an oil rig, weapons storage caches, fighting positions and a barge near Abu Kamal, Raqqa and Tabqa.

"Near Dayr Az Zawr, four strikes engaged an ISIS [Daesh] tactical unit; destroyed four ISIS oil tankers and an ISIS well head," the release stated on Tuesday.

In Iraq, the coalition conducted 11 strikes consisting of 64 engagements against Daesh targets near Mosul, Huwayjah, Rutbah, Sinjar and Tal Afar.

The strikes engaged terrorist tactical units and destroyed Daesh-held buildings, fighting positions, respond, explosives facilities and damaged supply routes, according to the release.