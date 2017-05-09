Rouhani: Women turnout in president elections to guarantee victory

President Hassan Rouhani says women's participation in polling stations will guarantee victory in the elections, IRNA reported.

Rouhani made the remarks in an address to a group of his female supporters at Tehran's Shiroudi Gymnasium.

'Once stepping on the scene, women finished the job. We triumphed in the revolution when women came on the scene. Today in elections too, if women come to the stage and go to polling boxes, we will emerge triumphant in the elections,' he said.

'Today we live in a highly sensitive historical juncture and want to decide our fate next Friday. That's the path we chose and took in 1392 (2013-14). Today too, a number of people are concerned with continuation of the conditions and more developments in our society.'

'We have not more than one duty: Going to polling stations. If all come to the scene, we will be victorious,' President Rouhani added.