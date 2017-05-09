Minister: Iran resumes export of electricity to Iraq

2017-05-09 21:04 | www.trend.az | 0

Iran started exporting electricity to Iraq after Baghdad government agreed to pay its arrears in different installments, Energy Minister Hamid Chitchian announced, IRNA reported.

Speaking to reporters, he said the volume of exports of electricity to Iraq varies based on the country’s temperature in different seasons and peak of energy consumption in the country.

Export of Iran's electricity to Iraq is about 1500 megawatts and the figure will fluctuate due to different reasons, Chitchian said.

Export of electricity to Iraq halted on the last day of December 2016 immediately after upon termination of their contract with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the energy minister added.