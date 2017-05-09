Norwegian firms to contribute to drilling, exploration projects in Caspian Sea

Norwegian companies are ready to contribute to drilling and exploration of oil fields in the Caspian Sea, IRNA reported.

Managing Director of Caspian Oil Company Mohsen Delaviz told a press conference on Tuesday that his company is in talks with a number of international companies for exploration and development of Caspian Sea oil fields.

'We are in the anniversary of oil exploration in Caspian Sea. In May 2012, we reached oil 2,500 meters under ground in Sardar Jangal field,' he said on the sidelines of the 22nd Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show 2017), that is underway at Tehran International Fair Ground.

'We are busy in talks with the E&P companies for drilling in deep waters. The NIOC has ceded the project for feasibility study on Mansouri and Ab Teymour oil fields to MAPNA Group,' Delaviz added.