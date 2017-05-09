Turkish opposition MP ousted from parliament over terrorism

A deputy of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) was dismissed from the parliament over terrorism conviction, the parliament announced Tuesday, Anadolu reported.

Nursel Aydogan was sentenced in January to four years and eight months in prison by Diyarbakir's 2nd High Criminal Court in southeast Turkey for crimes linked to the PKK terrorist organization.

Aydogan had stood trial on charges of conducting activities on behalf of a terror group without being a member.

After Aydogan's dismissal, the number of HDP seats in parliament dropped to 57.