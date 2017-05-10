China carries out test launch of new generation missile

The Chinese Defense Ministry confirmed Tuesday that the Rocket Force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) had conducted a test launch of the new generation missile in the Bohai Gulf of the Yellow Sea, near the Korean peninsula, Sputnik reported.

ccording to the ministry, the test has achieved "expected" results.

"To improve the troops' capability of carrying out missions and efficiently deal with national security threats, the PLA Rocket Force recently conducted an operational test for its new-type missile weapons in waters of the Bohai Sea according to the annual training plan," the ministry said in a statement.