Macron raised climate change deal in phone call with Trump

2017-05-10

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron addressed climate change and the Paris emissions agreement in his first phone call with US President Donald Trump, French Ambassador to the United States Gerard Araud stated on Tuesday, Sputnik reported.

On Monday, Macron and Trump spoke for about 10 minutes following Macron's victory in the second round of the French presidential election.

Araud said the conversation went well, and Trump told Macron he was considering the climate issue.

"Usually in these phone calls it’s a lot of congratulations, [but] Macron raised the issue of climate change because the Americans are thinking about staying or leaving the Paris agreement," Araud said in an interview with Christiane Amanpour on CNN International.

The US president emphasized that the Paris deal was a "very flexible agreement" and the United States could change its commitment or energy policy without leaving the agreement.

Trump has threatened to withdraw from the accord, which sets long-term goals for each signatory to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions. The US president has claimed the agreement threatens economic growth.