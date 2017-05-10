Head of Turkmen Chamber of Commerce, Industry appointed

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 10

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Babagylych Gylyjov has been appointed chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, according to the decree of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan was established in 1994 to promote the development of the country’s economy and its integration into the world economic system, formation of modern industrial, financial and trade infrastructure, creation of favorable conditions for entrepreneurship, assisting in establishment of trade and economic, scientific and technical relations with foreign partners.