NAP UNEC Territorial First Party Organization: 94+94 (PHOTO)

2017-05-10

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

Trend:

Some 94 employees and students of UNEC have received membership of the New Azerbaijan Party on the occasion of the 94th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s birthday. The new members of the New Azerbaijan Party were introduced their membership cards within the event dedicated to the 94thanniversary of Great Leader’s birthday. Another 94 people of the employees and students applied for the membership to support Great Leader’s ideas and the policy conducted by President Ilham Aliyev.

A NAP UNEC Territorial First Party Organization was founded in January 1993. The organization is one of the first territorial organizations distinguished for the indicators of quantity and quality, as well as efficient performance.