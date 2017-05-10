UK experts administer term exams at Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

Within summer term exams at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), written examinations for Petroleum Engineering and Chemical Engineering third, fourth and fifth-year students are conducted by professors and staff members of Heriot-Watt University (HWU), the UK.

The questions set in examinations are based on the test questions of HWU, and the exams based on the British university academic programs are arranged simultaneously with those held at the Heriot-Watt University, taking into account the time difference. This practice is used to prevent the students of the two higher educational institutions from exchanging answers by using online resources.

The Heriot-Watt University visiting team includes Professor of School of Engineering & Physical Sciences (EPS) Graeme White; Acting Head of Petroleum Engineering Institute, Senior Director of Studies, Professor John Ford; Teaching and Learning Manager of EPS Student Support Office Patricia Duncan; and Advisor of the EPS Student Support Centre, Coordinator of the Cooperation Project with BHOS Irene Fox.

The HWU representatives participate in all aspects of the arrangements for the examinations including external invigilation of the exams. The written answers are then sent to the Heriot-Watt University for review and evaluation. Organized in such a way, this practice ensures full transparency and unbiased assessment of the results.

A corresponding order on organization of the summer term examinations for 2016/2017 academic year was signed by BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov. The exams with participation of the professors and staff members of the Heriot-Watt University will last until May 16.